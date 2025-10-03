Geotechnical Testing Begins for LOSSAN Rail Realignment Project

By TBM Staff

Boring locations for proposed LOSSAN Rail Realignment project. (Image: SANDAG.)

As part of the San Diego Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Realignment project, SANDAG has begun geotechnical testing in several locations within the cities of Del Mar and San Diego to learn more about the underground soil structure. This work, combined with previous geotechnical studies, will help us evaluate the potential alignments or rail routes.

To protect the LOSSAN rail line from landslides, rapid erosion, and seismic activity, SANDAG is exploring long-term solutions to ensure the rail corridor remains safe, reliable, and resilient. As part of this work, we are looking at how best to reduce travel times, enhance safety, and increase how many passengers and how much cargo can be transported along the entire San Diego section of the railway. This includes evaluating adding a second train track between the future special events platform that will be constructed as part of the San Dieguito Double Track project in the City of Del Mar and the north end of Sorrento Valley in the City of San Diego.