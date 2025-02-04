DBIA Opens 2025 Project/Team Award Submissions

By TBM Staff

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has opened submissions for the 2025 Design-Build Project/Team Awards, and this year, the process is easier than ever. With a streamlined application designed to reduce redundancy, applicants can now focus on what matters most — showcasing their project’s innovation, collaboration and impact.

For the first time, optional questions have been introduced for those seeking consideration for specialty awards, including:

Best in Virtual Design & Construction (VDC)

Trailblazer in Inclusive Growth

Enlightened Owner

I.N.S.P.I.R.E.D. Owner

These updates ensure applicants have greater flexibility while still providing opportunities to highlight the unique strengths of their design-build projects.

Key Dates:

Submission Deadline: May 30, 2025

Extended Deadline: June 6, 2025 (additional fee)

Awards Ceremony: November 6, 2025, at the Design-Build Conference & Expo in Las Vegas

Start your submission: projects.dbia.org

Before getting started, applicants are encouraged to review the FAQs and Submission Guidelines, which provide answers to common questions, guidance on required resources and documentation and suggestions on key team members to involve in the application process.

What Does It Take to Be an Award Winner?

For those looking to craft a strong submission, DBIA has developed resources to help applicants understand what makes an award-winning project:

Listen to the Design-Build Delivers Podcast: How DBIA’s Design-Build Award Winners Continue to Redefine Project Excellence offers tips and insights for creating a compelling submission.

Explore the DBIA Projects Database: See past winners and get inspired by the best in design-build.

Coming Soon: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Last Year’s Winners: Later this week, DBIA will release a new Design-Build Delivers Podcast Bonus Content Episode revisiting the 2024 award-winning projects, including University of Arizona Applied Research Building, NREL Research and Innovation Laboratory and Holt Watters Field Camp

This special episode will look at these projects’ lasting impact, the creative ideas that set them apart and the unusual — and unforgettable — moments that helped them rise to the top.

Submissions Are Open Now

DBIA’s annual awards program celebrates the best of Design-Build Done Right and provides teams an opportunity to showcase their success while earning national recognition.

For more information, submission guidelines and to start an application, visit projects.dbia.org.