A cause near and dear to the hearts of the 27th Annual Microtunneling Short Course organizers is helping the men and women who have served in the United States military transition to civilian life. To help with this effort, course organizers have teamed up with the University of Colorado Boulder Veteran and Military Affairs Office to offer a scholarship program for veterans at the annual Microtunneling Short Course.

The 27th annual course returns to the University of Colorado Boulder from Feb. 4-6, 2020, with the one-day Pilot Tube/GBM Seminar at the Boulder Marriott, the host hotel, on Feb. 3. Through classroom-style learning and networking opportunities, the annual Microtunneling Short Course has been the premier event devoted to advancing the worldwide microtunneling industry. The course will be presented by experts in the industry who will cover technical topics and case histories relating to legal issues, projects, design and construction. This year’s event focuses heavily on contractors and their projects around the globe.

The Scholarship Program includes a complimentary registration to qualifying veterans to attend the Microtunneling Short Course and its networking events. The Adopt a Veteran program helps returning veterans attending the University of Colorado Boulder help themselves by allowing them to prepare for their future. The $500 tax-exempt Adopt a Veteran contribution goes to the discretionary fund managed by retired Navy SEAL Captain, Stewart Elliott, Director, CU Boulder Veteran and Military Affairs. A Military Veteran Scholarship Presentation describing the program and its value will take place Feb. 6 at the annual ticketed Reception and Banquet Dinner.

If you are interested in contributing to the Adopt a Veteran program please reach out to Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com.

To view the agenda or to register to attend, visit www.microtunnelingshortcourse.com/agenda. A $100 registration discount applies through Jan. 10, 2020.

The Microtunneling Short Course is presented by course directors Timothy Coss, Microtunneling, Inc., Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Engineering and Jim Rush, Editor, Trenchless Technology, as well as Benjamin Media Inc. and Trenchless Technology magazine.

Watch this short video about the CU Boulder Veteran and Military Affairs office now.