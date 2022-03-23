 
ACCIONA Awarded Section of Spain’s Murcia-Almería High-speed Line

ACCIONA, in a consortium with Ferrovial, has been awarded the contract to construct the section of high-speed rail between Lorca (Murcia) and Pulpí (Almería) worth €171 million. The contract consists of a 31.3 km section of the Murcia-Almería line, part of the Mediterranean Corridor.

The project includes construction of a dual track section on the high-speed line between Lorca and Pulpí and includes the remodeling of Pulpí and Puerto Lumbreras stations, as well as a new station in the Murcia village of Almendricos.

The project begins in the municipality of Lorca and will follow part of the existing Lorca-Águilas route spanning 18.6 km, which is a single Iberian gauge track with no electrification, with 20 km of the current track needing to be dismantled.

The works to be carried out include construction of the Rincón tunnel, 10 viaducts or various types of bridges with a total length of 1,250 m, and construction of 28 other structures, among other tasks. The works are scheduled to be completed within 34 months.

ACCIONA has the technical capabilities and extensive experience of developing urban mobility solutions. The company has carried out 44 projects in seven countries in the last few years.

In the railways and metro sector, ACCIONA has constructed 3,000 km of track, of which 1,200 km has been high-speed. Notable examples of completed or under construction projects include the Maya Train Playa del Carmen-Tulum (Mexico), the Follo Line tunnels (Norway), the Sandbukta-Moss-Såstad line (Norway) or the Madrid-Asturias line (Pajares tunnels).

