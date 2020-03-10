ACCIONA’s Geological Surveying Technique for TBM Tunnels Recognized

ACCIONA received the “Best Innovation Project” award on Feb. 7 from the Association of Civil Engineers of Madrid for the new geological surveying technique developed by the company for tunnels constructed with tunnel boring machines (TBM).

This award, presented at the 12th edition of the Premios Caminos Madrid awards, recognizes the important research work carried out by ACCIONA on a new non-destructive geological ground surveying technique, which operates ahead of the drilling during tunnel excavation and prevents potential damage to adjoining structures, TBM breakdowns and/or flooding inside the tunnel.

Antonio Muñoz, head of ACCIONA’s Railways and Tunnels specialist business unit, collected the award on behalf of the company and thanked his colleagues on the Follo Line project and from ACCIONA’s Construction Technology Center for all their hard work. He explained how this development enables ACCIONA to mitigate geological risks when tunneling with a TBM, which has a significant impact on the productivity of the machinery and therefore a project’s success.

Muñoz also underlined ACCIONA’s commitment to innovation as the driver behind the group’s growth, both nationally and internationally.

The Premios Caminos Madrid awards recognize the most emblematic engineering projects of the year, as well as the work of the engineers involved in these projects.

