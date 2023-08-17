\ ACUUS 2023: ITA President One of 6 Keynote Speakers

By TBM Staff

Arnold Dix, shown here speaking at the George A. Fox Conference in January 2023, will give a keynote address at ACUUS 2023.

Organized by SRMEG, the 18th Conference of the Associated Research Centers for the Urban Underground Space (ACUUS 2023 Singapore) will be held Nov. 1-4, 2023.

ACUUS 2023 will combine with the 2nd International Conference on the Exploration and Utilisation of Underground Space (EUUS-2). The EUUS conference series is an ACUUS initiative with a focus on urban geology and underground resources.

The main theme for ACUUS 2023 Singapore is “Underground Space – the Next Frontier.” This theme was chosen to focus on the new opportunities and challenges in underground space use amid a re-focus on exploring and developing the underground space as a strategic resource and part of sustainable development. The new frontier presents unprecedented opportunities for simultaneously improving urban infrastructure, urban livability, and resilience.

Prof. Arnold Dix, the International Tunnelling Association (ITA) President will be one of the six keynote speakers at the highly anticipated ACUUS 2023 Conference. Prof Dix’s keynote address will provide an unparalleled opportunity to gain valuable insights into the future of underground space innovation. Be prepared to be captivated by his visionary ideas and forward-thinking strategies that will shape the industry.