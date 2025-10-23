Norway Abandons Stad Ship Tunnel Project

By TBM Staff

Norway’s government has canceled the ambitious Stad Ship Tunnel project, which aimed to carve the world’s first tunnel for ships through the challenging Stad peninsula coastline. The decision, announced in October 2025, came after construction bids far exceeded expectations—the estimated cost ballooned to more than 9.4 billion NOK (roughly $1 billion USD), nearly doubling previous estimates.​

The project, first envisioned in the 19th century, was designed to enhance maritime safety by offering ships safe passage in a region notorious for fierce storms and hazardous conditions. Nevertheless, the economic case weakened as shipping companies like Hurtigruten signaled reluctance to use the tunnel, and recent technological improvements have reduced weather-related shipping delays.​

This cancellation disappoints local business and fisheries interests who hoped the tunnel would spur regional trade and promote safer, greener shipping. The Norwegian parliament may revisit the issue, but for now, the vision of a tunnel under Stadlandet is on indefinite hold.​