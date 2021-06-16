AECOM Appoints Vice President for Transit and Rail Systems

AECOM, a leading worldwide infrastructure consulting firm, announced June 14 that Sean T. Derry has joined the firm as vice president, transit and rail systems. Based in Ottawa, Derry will focus on systems engineering (sixteen competencies including systems integration) and systems assurance, guiding strategic thinking around rail systems development, planning and engineering on major projects and pursuits in Canada, the United States and globally. He will also be responsible for further development of AECOM’s system engineering team in Canada and will serve as a leader and mentor to AECOM transit and rail systems staff.

“Sean is a great addition to our transit team” said Bruce McCuaig, AECOM senior vice president and leader of its Canada transportation business line. “His broad international experience and systems-focused approach to delivering complex infrastructure will advance how projects are conceived, led, designed, delivered and integrated into modern mass transit systems.”

Derry’s 38-year career spans the transit, rail, design and construction industry in North and South America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, delivering some of the world’s most prominent and complex railway systems. His work experience includes leading the systems components on the $1.9 billion Valley Line West light rail extension in Alberta, Canada, and the $1.8 billion Broadway Subway Extension in British Columbia, Canada; serving as civil technical lead on the $1 billion MetrôRio Rail Fleet Expansion Program in Brazil; serving as operational readiness director on the $36 billion Qatar Railway New Build Program in Doha, Qatar; and managing delivery of several London Underground Limited projects.

“Our Canadian transit and rail systems team will support our global transit practice and enhance AECOM’s ability to drive best practices in systems engineering, integration and assurance on projects around the world,” said Tom Prendergast, global lead of AECOM’s rail systems technical practice group. “Sean is the right person to lead this group and its efforts.”

Derry is focused on integrating systems thinking, risk management, and operational preparedness into construction readiness to strengthen project and program delivery. He is also passionate about coaching future leaders in problem solving with perseverance, persistence and patience.

“I’m thrilled to be working on new and exciting projects as a leader at AECOM,” said Derry, “Beyond a strong commitment to high-quality deliverables and creating sustainable infrastructure, AECOM recognizes the need for more collaborative and forward-thinking approaches to delivering today’s major projects. I am eager to bring my expertise designing tailored organization models to meet each project’s unique needs and working with AECOM’s future leaders to ensure continued success.”

Derry is a John C. Maxwell Certified International leadership trainer, mentor and coach. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Middlesex University and a Bachelor of Science in Design and Construction Management from the University of Greenwich. He is an active member of several prominent industry associations, a keynote conference speaker and an author.

