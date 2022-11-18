AECOM to Serve on Ontario Transit Group Team Selected to Deliver Ontario Line South

AECOM announced Nov. 16 that it will provide design services as part of the Ontario Transit Group team selected by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx to deliver the Ontario Line Southern Civil, Stations, and Tunnel (South) project. This is one of multiple packages of work that will form the future Ontario Line, a planned 15.6-km, 15-stop rapid transit line that is intended to create faster, easier connections between dozens of neighborhoods in Toronto.

“The Ontario Line was announced as part of the largest investment in public transit in Canadian history, and we’re honored to again play a role on an essential, iconic project that will positively impact the community,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “With our global expertise delivering reliable, sustainable, and integrated transportation systems, we look forward to providing high-quality solutions that will pave the way for lasting benefits to those traveling within Toronto and beyond.”

The Ontario Transit Group is comprised of Ferrovial Construction and VINCI Construction as the applicant leads; AECOM, COWI North America, GHD, and SENER Group as the design team; Ferrovial Construction and Janin Atlas as the construction team, and Agentis Capital as the financial advisor. The team’s scope is expected to include civil, station, and tunnel work for the southern portion of the Ontario Line, which will run from Exhibition Place to the Don Yard portal, connecting with more than 40 other transit connections along the way, including regional trains, subways, light rail, and more.

“We’re proud to be on the Ontario Transit Group team and contribute to this vital project that will bring more transit to in-need and growing neighborhoods throughout Toronto,” said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “Once complete, the Ontario Line is expected to provide faster and more frequent access to transit, with hundreds of thousands of people living within a 10-minute walk of one of its stations. Our team of specialists is thrilled to contribute our technical capability and local knowledge to serve as a collaborative partner focused on successful outcomes.”

The Ontario Line South project includes ground works for tunnels and stations; utility and conduit work for mechanical and electrical systems; guideway structures and facilities; one above-ground station to be integrated with the existing Exhibition Station; two underground stations to be integrated with the existing Osgoode and Queen stations; four new underground stations; and a six-kilometer tunnel and all associated tunneling works.

