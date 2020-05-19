AFTES Congress Rescheduled for 2021

The French Association of Tunnels and the Underground Space (AFTES) announced that due to the sanitary crisis caused by the COVID-19 as well as the health and administrative actions implemented to fight against it, AFTES Congress 2020 will no longer be held as scheduled in September. In fact, the sanitary crisis makes it difficult to host the Congress this year in the optimal conditions of reception, participation, meeting and friendliness.

The AFTES, with the agreement of its Board of Directors, has decided to postpone the Congress to Sept. 6-8, 2021, a period still available at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. All commitments made for the organization of this congress will be maintained.

We do apologize for the inconvenience. Please, note that we shall do our best to make sure that the congress can be held next year in the best possible conditions next year. Your understanding and commitment will be highly appreciated to keep AFTES Congress as the place to be for the actors of our industry.

For more information, visit the conference website.