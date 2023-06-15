Agenda Announced for 2023 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

Organizers have announced the agenda for the 16th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, which will take place Sept. 11-13 at the University of Denver in Colorado.

At the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, attendees will learn about every aspect of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. Recent technological developments and innovative solutions to challenging tunneling projects with significant case histories will also be presented. This course is designed for people new to the market, as well as industry veterans.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., in conjunction with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc.

Attendees receive 2.1 CEUs for completing the course.

Monday, Sept. 11

7:30 – 8:00 – Registration

8:00 – 8:15 – Opening Remarks and Introductions – Levent Ozdemir

8:15 – 9:00 – Site Investigations and Geotechnical Risk – Greg Raines, Stantec

9:00 – 9:45 – Geotechnical Baseline Reports – Ike Isaacson, Brierley Associates

9:45 – 10:00 – Coffee Break

10:00 – 10:45 – Alternative Project Delivery and Lessons Learned – Steve Kramer, COWI

10:45 -11:30 – Project Planning and Means and Methods – Don Del Nero, WSP

11:30 -12:15 – Intelligent Tunnel Design – Gary Brierley, Dr. Mole Inc.

12:15 – 1:30 – Lunch

1:30 – 2:15 – Risk Management and Mitigation – Bob Goodfellow, Aldea Services

2:15 – 3:00 – Contractor’s Perspective of Risk – M. Swinton & S. Ellis, Kiewit

3:00 – 3:15 – Coffee Break

3:15 – 4:00 – Project Planning, Design and Execution- Ross Webb – Affholder/SAK

4:00- 4:45 – Ground Freezing for Tunnels and Shafts – Paul Schmall, Keller

4:45 – 5:15 – Avoiding Trouble, Claims and Lawyers – Tom Rosenberg, Roetzel

5:30 – 7:30 – Reception and Tunnel Achievement Awards

Tuesday, Sept. 12

8:00 – 9:30 – NATM/SEM Design and Construction and Grand Central Station Case History – Vojtech Gall and Dominic Reda, Gall Zeidler Consultants

9:30 – 10:15 – Drill & Blast and Roadheader Tunneling – Kirby Owens, Sandvik

10:15 -10:30 – Coffee Break

10:30 -11:15 – Design and Construction of Super Large Diameter Tunnels- Sanja Zlatanic, HNTB

11:15 -12:15 – Hard Rock, EPB, Slurry and Hybrid TBMs – L. Ozdemir & P. Nicholas, AECOM

12:15 -1:15 – Lunch

1:15 – 1:45 – Tunnel Construction Management – Greg Colzani, Jacobs

2:30 – 3:15 – Challenges and Risks of Tunneling in Urban Areas – Nasri Munfah, Gall Zeidler

3:15 – 3:30 – Coffee Break

3:30 – 4:00 – Slurry Treatment Plants for Large Tunnels – Norman Perten, Schauenburg

4:00 – 4:30 – Tunnel Instrumentation and Settlement Control – Zhangwei Ning, Sixsense

4:30 – 5:00 – Value of Instrumentation for Detecting a Potential Failure During Tunnel Construction – Melih Demirkan, Rite Geosystems

5:00 – 5:30 – Shotcrete for Tunnel Ground Support – Christoph Goss, Schnabel Engineering

Wednesday, Sept. 13