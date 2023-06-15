Agenda Announced for 2023 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

Organizers have announced the agenda for the 16th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, which will take place Sept. 11-13 at the University of Denver in Colorado.
At the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, attendees will learn about every aspect of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. Recent technological developments and innovative solutions to challenging tunneling projects with significant case histories will also be presented. This course is designed for people new to the market, as well as industry veterans.
The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., in conjunction with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc.
Attendees receive 2.1 CEUs for completing the course.
Monday, Sept. 11
- 7:30 – 8:00 – Registration
- 8:00 – 8:15 – Opening Remarks and Introductions – Levent Ozdemir
- 8:15 – 9:00 – Site Investigations and Geotechnical Risk – Greg Raines, Stantec
- 9:00 – 9:45 – Geotechnical Baseline Reports – Ike Isaacson, Brierley Associates
- 9:45 – 10:00 – Coffee Break
- 10:00 – 10:45 – Alternative Project Delivery and Lessons Learned – Steve Kramer, COWI
- 10:45 -11:30 – Project Planning and Means and Methods – Don Del Nero, WSP
- 11:30 -12:15 – Intelligent Tunnel Design – Gary Brierley, Dr. Mole Inc.
- 12:15 – 1:30 – Lunch
- 1:30 – 2:15 – Risk Management and Mitigation – Bob Goodfellow, Aldea Services
- 2:15 – 3:00 – Contractor’s Perspective of Risk – M. Swinton & S. Ellis, Kiewit
- 3:00 – 3:15 – Coffee Break
- 3:15 – 4:00 – Project Planning, Design and Execution- Ross Webb – Affholder/SAK
- 4:00- 4:45 – Ground Freezing for Tunnels and Shafts – Paul Schmall, Keller
- 4:45 – 5:15 – Avoiding Trouble, Claims and Lawyers – Tom Rosenberg, Roetzel
- 5:30 – 7:30 – Reception and Tunnel Achievement Awards
Tuesday, Sept. 12
- 8:00 – 9:30 – NATM/SEM Design and Construction and Grand Central Station Case History – Vojtech Gall and Dominic Reda, Gall Zeidler Consultants
- 9:30 – 10:15 – Drill & Blast and Roadheader Tunneling – Kirby Owens, Sandvik
- 10:15 -10:30 – Coffee Break
- 10:30 -11:15 – Design and Construction of Super Large Diameter Tunnels- Sanja Zlatanic, HNTB
- 11:15 -12:15 – Hard Rock, EPB, Slurry and Hybrid TBMs – L. Ozdemir & P. Nicholas, AECOM
- 12:15 -1:15 – Lunch
- 1:15 – 1:45 – Tunnel Construction Management – Greg Colzani, Jacobs
- 2:30 – 3:15 – Challenges and Risks of Tunneling in Urban Areas – Nasri Munfah, Gall Zeidler
- 3:15 – 3:30 – Coffee Break
- 3:30 – 4:00 – Slurry Treatment Plants for Large Tunnels – Norman Perten, Schauenburg
- 4:00 – 4:30 – Tunnel Instrumentation and Settlement Control – Zhangwei Ning, Sixsense
- 4:30 – 5:00 – Value of Instrumentation for Detecting a Potential Failure During Tunnel Construction – Melih Demirkan, Rite Geosystems
- 5:00 – 5:30 – Shotcrete for Tunnel Ground Support – Christoph Goss, Schnabel Engineering
Wednesday, Sept. 13
- 8:00 – 8:45 – Shaft/Portal Design and Construction – Glenn Boyce, Delve Underground
- 8:45 – 9:30 – Grouting and Ground Improvement – Dennis Boehm, Keller
- 9:30 – 10:0 – Rescue of a Tunneling Machine Stuck Under an Interstate – Kirk Roberts, CJGeo
- 10:00 -10:15 – Coffee Break
- 10:15 -10:45 – Pipe Roof Tunneling -Todd Kilduff, Kilduff Underground Engineering
- 10:45 – 11:30 – Tunneling in Cobbles and Boulders – Steve Hunt, Black and Veatch
- 11:30 – 12:15 – Case histories of Challenging TBM Projects – Giuseppe Gaspari, AECOM
- 12:15 -1:15 – Lunch
- 1:15 – 1:45 – Challenging Tunneling Projects in Seattle and the Lessons Learned – Joseph Clare,
- Shannon & Wilson
- 1:45 – 2:15 – A new CO2 Reduced Backfill Grout System for TBMs – Mike Sposetti, Sika AG
- 2:15 – 2:45 -Technical Challenges of Constructing 4.25 km. of Microtunnels in British Columbia – Brent Jones, Bothar Inc.
- 2:45 – 3:00 – Coffee Break
- 3:00 – 3:30 – Tunnel Rehabilitation – Dave Jurich, Mott MacDonald
- 3:30 – 4:00 – Tunnel Design and Construction in Urban Areas – Ryan Masters, Lithos Eng.
- 4:00 – Closing Remarks, Class Certificates and Adjourn – Levent Ozdemir