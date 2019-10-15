Course organizers have posted the agenda for the 2020 Risk Management in Underground Construction course, to be held March 10-11, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Risk management experts representing all facets of the underground construction industry, including owners, engineers, contractors, lawyers, financiers, manufacturers and insurers, will be on hand to share their years of experience and interact with attendees throughout the course.

The course is broken into four sessions: Fundamentals of Risk Management; Contracting Practices for Underground Projects; Legal & Insurance; and Risk Planning. Sessions conclude with interactive panel discussions that allow attendees the chance to share their own experiences and insights. View the full agenda here.

Anyone involved in the planning, implementation, construction or management of large underground construction projects will benefit from the course. Past attendees include contractors, project owners, engineers and consultants, insurance professionals, lawyers, and equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Additionally, Government Scholarships for the 2020 Risk Management in Underground Construction Course are available and will be awarded based on the applicant’s submission explaining how they would benefit from attending the course. A limited number of scholarships are available. Submission deadline is December 31, 2019. Learn more about the Government Scholarship here.

Risk Management in Underground Construction is organized by Ozdemir & Associates, Microtunneling Inc. and TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine. Together, they have organized more than 30 events providing education for the underground construction and tunneling market sector.

