Agenda Set for 8th Risk Management in Underground Construction Course

The agenda for the 8th Risk Management in Underground Construction course has been announced. The course will be held February 26-27, 2024, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado.

The highly rated Risk Management in Underground Construction course provides a unique and engaging forum for stakeholders involved in large-scale underground projects, including contractors, owners, consultants, insurance companies, equipment manufacturers, and law firms. As tunneling projects get larger and more complicated, the issue of risk becomes more important.

International industry experts with real-world experience will cover contracting practices, geotechnical baseline reports, funding, insurance, risk registers, and best practices. A networking reception will take place the evening of February 26 and is included with conference registration. CEUs will be issued for attendees who request this certification.

Risk Management in Underground Construction is presented by Ozdemir Engineering, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc., publisher of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine. Learn about the conference at undergroundriskmanagement.com.

COURSE AGENDA

Day 1, Feb. 26

Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Engineering – Welcome

Erika Moonin, Moonin Assoc. – Introduction to Risk Management (Invited)

Ike Isaacson, Brierley Associates How to Write a Good GBR

Carrie Randolph-Loar, Stantec – Elements of a Successful Geotechnical Investigation

Paul Nicholas, AECOM – TBMs and Ground Risk

Don Del Nero, WSP – Reducing Risk through Contract Provisions and Specifications

Bob Goodfellow, Aldea- Case Histories: Practical Application of Risk Management Strategies

David Hatem, Donovan Hatem – Early Contractor Involvement: Rethinking and Recalibrating Delivery Methods for Subsurface Projects

John Reilly, HNTB – 30 Years of Advances in Risk Management and Risk-Based Cost and Schedule Analysis for Underground Projects

Legal Panel

Day 2, Feb. 27