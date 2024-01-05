Agenda Set for 8th Risk Management in Underground Construction Course
The agenda for the 8th Risk Management in Underground Construction course has been announced. The course will be held February 26-27, 2024, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado.
The highly rated Risk Management in Underground Construction course provides a unique and engaging forum for stakeholders involved in large-scale underground projects, including contractors, owners, consultants, insurance companies, equipment manufacturers, and law firms. As tunneling projects get larger and more complicated, the issue of risk becomes more important.
International industry experts with real-world experience will cover contracting practices, geotechnical baseline reports, funding, insurance, risk registers, and best practices. A networking reception will take place the evening of February 26 and is included with conference registration. CEUs will be issued for attendees who request this certification.
Risk Management in Underground Construction is presented by Ozdemir Engineering, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc., publisher of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine. Learn about the conference at undergroundriskmanagement.com.
COURSE AGENDA
Day 1, Feb. 26
- Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Engineering – Welcome
- Erika Moonin, Moonin Assoc. – Introduction to Risk Management (Invited)
- Ike Isaacson, Brierley Associates How to Write a Good GBR
- Carrie Randolph-Loar, Stantec – Elements of a Successful Geotechnical Investigation
- Paul Nicholas, AECOM – TBMs and Ground Risk
- Don Del Nero, WSP – Reducing Risk through Contract Provisions and Specifications
- Bob Goodfellow, Aldea- Case Histories: Practical Application of Risk Management Strategies
- David Hatem, Donovan Hatem – Early Contractor Involvement: Rethinking and Recalibrating Delivery Methods for Subsurface Projects
- John Reilly, HNTB – 30 Years of Advances in Risk Management and Risk-Based Cost and Schedule Analysis for Underground Projects
- Legal Panel
Day 2, Feb. 27
- Bernard Catalano, BESSAC – Risk Management Starts at the Procurement Stage of Underground Projects: A Contractor’s Opinion
- Matt Swinton, Kiewit – Contractor’s Approach to Risk
- Nasri Munfah, Gall Ziedler – Urban Tunneling Challenges
- Matt Koziol, Schnabel Engineering – Quantitative Cost and Schedule Risk Analyses
- Claudio Ciminotti, Dragados – Risk Management on Large Projects (Invited)
- Nicholas Bassett, FK Engineering – Segment 5 Rehabilitation: Challenges in Shaft Design Without Interrupting Service
- Steve Kramer, COWI – Risks and Benefits of Alternative Delivery Methods
- Dennis Boehm, Moretrench Industrial – A Keller Company – Managing Underground Risks with Ground Modification Methods
- Owner’s Panel