Agenda Set for TBM DiGs 2019

Organizers for TBMs in Difficult Ground – or TBM DiGs 2019 – have posted the preliminary agenda on the conference website. The program includes keynote speakers Werner Burger (Herrenknecht), Wang Dujuan (CREG), Herbert Einstein (MIT), Lok Home (Robbins), Brian Russell (HNTB) and Anoosh Shamsabadi (California High Speed Rail).

In addition to the keynote speakers, technical sessions featuring experts from around the world will focus on Mixed Ground, New Technology, Long and Squeezing Tunnels, Hard Rock Tunneling Challenges, and Soft Ground Tunneling Challenges.

The event is being held Nov. 14-15, 2019, at the Sheraton Denver West in Lakewood, Colorado.

TBM DiGs is an international conference series that provides a specialized technological forum discussing and exchanging knowledge related to TBM works in difficult grounds. The series covers a wide range of topics, including characterization of difficult grounds, field observations and case studies, physical and laboratory tests, numerical modelling and techniques, treatments of difficult grounds, TBM design and installation, tunnel support design, monitoring and risk management. TBM DiGs 2019 is the fourth conference in this series.

TBM DiGs 2019 is jointly organized by several universities and organizations involved in the tunneling industry, is supported by the tunnelling community worldwide, and is focused on TBM tunneling technologies.

