Ohio River Tunnel Contractor Outreach Event Set for Aug. 17

By TBM Staff

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) will host a contractor outreach event for the Ohio River Tunnel project and wet weather pump station shaft on Aug. 17.

Regional, local, and MWDBE contractors are strongly encouraged to attend.

ALCOSAN is designing a tunnel program to control combined sewer overflows (CSOs) as part of a consent decree with EPA. The $2.8 billion system improvement program is expected to include tunnel segments to store and treat overflows. The tunnels include: Ohio River Segment (1.9 miles, 12-14 ft in diameter, $84 million); Allegheny River Segment (3.6 miles, 12-14 ft in diameter, $136 million); and Monongahela River Segment (4.5 miles, 12-14 ft in diameter, $152 million).

For detailed event information and to register visit, click here, or email: ORT@ALCOSAN.org