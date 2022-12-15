Amalgamated Mining Group to Supply Sandvik Rental Fleet of Underground Equipment in USA

Amalgamated Mining Group will provide rental underground equipment from Sandvik including loaders, trucks, underground drills and bolters to customers in the USA.

For more than 30 years Amalgamated Mining Group (AMG), headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, has been an industry leader in providing creative equipment and parts options to clients globally. With more than 300 machines in inventory, AMG has a wide range of options to suit their clients’ operations. Their expansion into the USA within the mining and tunneling industry has been a focus for some time now. Their plans include opening facilities for their sales group, such as a rebuild facility as well as a parts and components division. This partnership fits perfectly in supporting their clients’ needs.

Sandvik is a global leading supplier of mining solutions. Sandvik underground drills are available in a variety of feed lengths, boom configurations and carrier size classes. Its loaders and trucks handle the toughest of underground applications and are highly maneuverable. All Sandvik equipment is engineered for safety, productivity and reliability. AMG will be carrying a variety of units to suit different customers’ needs, ranging from more compact units such as a Sandvik LH203 loader to larger machines, such as Sandvik TH545i trucks.

“With Sandvik’s diverse line of equipment we are able to provide our clients with a full range of offerings from mine startup right through to mine closure options,” said Colin Elson, vice president of Amalgamated Mining Group. “Our alliance with Sandvik has proven very successful in Canada and it was a natural progression to extend that partnership into the USA.”

“AMG brings years of solid customer relationships, knowledge and commitment to the mining sector,” said Wes Vietmeier, business line manager, Load and Haul at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “Working with AMG will allow us to address new markets and rental purchase opportunities.”

