American Concrete Pipe Association Hires VP of Marketing

The American Concrete Pipe Association (ACPA) announced Michael Kremer, MBA as Vice President of Marketing, a newly created position to advance the association’s efforts to meet the United States’ critical need for resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

In this new role, Kremer will lead the development and implementation of the organization’s marketing strategy, messaging and materials that support ACPA’s strategic mission and industry objectives.

“We expanded the leadership team to include a VP of Marketing to bring strength to the association, our communications to our industry and supporting end-markets, and overall outreach and support to our growing membership,” says Doug Dayton, P.E., ACPA President. “Michael’s background in the building and construction industry and his experience with messaging, industry awareness and member interaction will help us further our current strategic initiatives.”

Kremer graduated from Iowa State University with undergraduate degrees in Marketing and Management Information Systems (MIS) before working at Caterpillar, a Fortune 100 Leading USA Corporation, as a Field Marketing Manager. After receiving an MBA from DePaul University in Marketing Strategy and Economics, Kremer worked as a Global Marketing Manager for Intertek’s Building & Construction Division, overseeing the marketing through unparalleled growth and three major acquisitions. Prior to coming to ACPA, Kremer served as Head of Marketing for an agriculture-technology startup, AgriSync.

“It’s an honor to step into this role at the ACPA,” comments Kremer. “With a strong leadership team and ambitious initiatives ahead, this opportunity will prove both rewarding and challenging. I especially look forward to working and collaborating with the ACPA’s staff and members as we promote reinforced concrete pipe’s many benefits for creating sustainable, resilient infrastructure.”

Kremer’s experience in the North American building and construction industry gives him extensive insight into the reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert industry and markets it serves, especially the transportation and infrastructure. Involved with numerous associations, programs and committees, Kremer’s knowledge and experience aligns well with the ACPA’s members and initiatives.

