American Shotcrete Association (ASA) Conference Set for Florida

The American Shotcrete Association (ASA) is proud to host its second Shotcrete Convention & Technology Conference, at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, in Fernandina Beach, Florida, Feb. 24 – 26, 2019. The two-day Shotcrete Convention will feature 18 technology conference presentations, providing attendees the opportunity to explore shotcrete applications and innovations as well as future advancements in the industry.

ASA Spring Committee Meetings will be held at the Shotcrete Convention, replacing the Spring 2019 Committee Meetings at the ACI Concrete Convention and Exposition – Spring 2019 in Québec City, QC, Canada. All ASA Committees will be meeting along with the ACI Subcommittee, 506-H, Shotcreting-Pools, and an ACI C660, Shotcrete Nozzleman Certification Committee, special work session. ASA’s 14th Annual Awards Banquet will be the highlight event recognizing those who help raise the bar to outstanding shotcrete work in the industry. The 2018 Outstanding Shotcrete Project Award winners will be announced and celebrated at nearby Walker’s Landing Tuesday evening, February 16.

Networking Opportunities will be available during meals, breaks, and exhibit hours included with registration as well as optional fun activities including: Group Golf Outing on the Omni’s Championship Golf Course, Oak Marsh; Deep Sea Fishing; and Group Tennis Clinic at Omni by Cliff Drysdale Tennis, named the “No. 2 Tennis Resort on Florida’s East Coast.”

Sunday’s pre-convention opportunities include ASA’s Contractor Education Seminar and several fun networking events taking advantage of Amelia Island’s exceptional destination venue. The conference kicks off with a Sunday evening Dessert Reception and Industry Mixer.

Online registration will be open until Feb. 18, 2019. For more information, click here.

