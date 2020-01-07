Aramine, Epiroc Announce Strategic Partnership

Aramine and Epiroc announced a strategic partnership for the distribution of equipment dedicated to underground mines and tunnels, in France and in several African countries.

Resulting from the historical partnership between the two companies, a distribution contract was signed in 2019, appointing the French company Aramine as official distributor of Epiroc products for underground mines and tunnels in France and in several strategic countries of the Central and West Africa (Central African Republic, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo-B, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea-Conakry, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo).

The Epiroc product range for mines and tunnels perfectly completes the portfolio of machines dedicated to galleries of small and medium sections designed by Aramine. According to Marc Melkonian, President of Aramine: “Epiroc trust is a mark of recognition of our long-standing partnership, and this obvious collaboration between our two companies allows us to offer a wide and complete solutions range for mines and tunnels to our customers.”

In addition to its expertise and its recognized technical service, Aramine is doing everything to strengthen the presence of Epiroc in the concerned countries. For France, the arrival of a new Regional Sales Manager, with a solid career in tunnels and underground, will allow Aramine to offer the proximity expected by customers. Pierre Donnadieu, Specialist in underground and tunnel works comments: “I am very enthusiastic to be part of this project, because the French market expected such collaboration.”

On the African continent, the distribution of Epiroc products is ensured by Aramine Burkina, located in Ouagadougou. “The long-term link between Aramine and Epiroc is historic regarding both our collaboration

and the distribution of the products of our respective brands. It is therefore an important evolution of these relations since we work hand in hand in very active and demanding markets such as France and West Africa. We are developing a new local offer with this partnership, combining expertise, services and quality products,” says Jean-Baptiste Corona, Director Epiroc France.

