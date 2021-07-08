Archiving the Underground

Photographer shares his work spanning 30 years of Metro construction in Los Angeles.

What started out as a single day documenting the construction of a LA Metro Red Line project on Hollywood Boulevard has turned out to be a lifelong passion for photographer Ken Karagozian. Since that day in the 1990s, Karagozian has been a frequent visitor to LA’s underground transit projects, archiving older projects including the Red Line under the Santa Monica Mountains and the Gold Line Eastside Extension, to modern projects including the Purple Line Extension and Regional Connector.

The projects featured in this section include:

The Metro Red Line, constructed by Traylor Brothers between 1994 and 1999. The Red Line was a new line (part of Segment 3) connecting downtown Los Angeles to North Hollywood.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Gold Line East Side Extension, constructed by Traylor Brothers from 2004-2007, extended the Metro Gold Line subway from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles to East Los Angeles.

The Regional Connector in downtown Los Angeles will allow passengers to transfer between the existing Gold, Blue, Expo, Red and Purple lines. It is was awarded in 2014 to Regional Connector Constructors (RCC), a joint venture comprising Skanska and Traylor Brothers.

The Purple Line Extension Section 1 is part of Metro’s latest expansion. Being built in three sections. Section 1 is being built by a joint venture of Skanska/Traylor/Shea JV and will extend from Wilshire/Western to Wilshire/La Cienega.

Karagozian’s work is currently being showcased at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles through August 2021. You can also view his work in a book titled “Deep Connections”, which is available in pdf format through the Metro website: metro.net.

Karagozian shared some of his work with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine, which is displayed below. Karagozian uses black-and-white photography as his medium of choice, and his photography has been widely exhibited locally and nationally, including LIFE Magazine and the Los Angeles Times. For more information, visit his website at kenkaragozian.com.