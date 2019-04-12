Atkinson Wins the Central Water Integration Pipeline Segment 5-1 Project

San Antonio Water System (SAWS) has awarded Atkinson a $48 million contract for the Central Water Integration Pipeline Segment 5-1 Project in San Antonio, Texas. Atkinson will construct approximately 10,500 lf of 54-in. steel pipe water main that includes approximately 8,200 lf of trenchless construction in an 8-ft minimum diameter tunnel. Project completion is slated for April 2020.

The Central Water Integration Project will provide up to 50,000 acre‐feet of water to meet growth needs and diversify our water supply. The design engineer is Tetra Tech and the tunnel designer is SubTerra.

