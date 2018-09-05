Aurecon Appoints New Tunnel Specialist for Growth Times Ahead

Recognizing the increase in tunneling projects all over the world, global engineering and infrastructure advisory company Aurecon has welcomed CK Tsang as a key member of its infrastructure business.

Tsang joins the company as Technical Director – Infrastructure, and brings 20 years of experience in the industry. As a project manager and director of tunneling, metro and highway projects, he has worked on many world-renowned tunneling projects. These include using the world’s biggest subsea tunnel boring machine (TBM) for the Tuen

Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link project in Hong Kong, and the world’s longest immersed tunnel (6 km) linking two man-made islands for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge project in China.

A leading specialist in civil and geotechnical engineering for drill-and-blast tunneling, TBM tunnels and immersed tube tunnels, Tsang’s focus at Aurecon will be on the development and delivery of innovative, timely and cost-effective tunnel solutions for clients in Australia.

“CK brings some very specific skills and experience to our organisation, and to our clients,” says Harry Asche, Aurecon Tunnel Design Director. “He will play a key role in delivering technical excellence, as well as help solve project challenges using innovative design, so that tunnels can connect communities and commercial operations all over the world.”

Tsang joins Aurecon with an appreciation of the critical role that tunnels play in the ongoing delivery and maintenance of infrastructure for our modern world.

“Tunnel infrastructure is going through a period of unprecedented change, with growing populations, and emerging technologies transforming how we plan, design and build tunnel projects,” says Tsang. “The use of underground space for drainages, sewage treatment and transportation will be an ongoing challenge for the planners of urban city infrastructure.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work at Aurecon as my experience, together with the company’s vision to bring ideas to life, can transform cities for our clients,” he adds.

Tsang is the author of many technical papers focused on tunnelling and transport infrastructure, and has been a lecturer on tunnel and cavern engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

