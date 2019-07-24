Avanti International Introduces New Epoxy Product Line

Avanti International announced the addition of the AV-500 Epoxy line to its portfolio of injection solutions used to stabilize soils and rock, restore structural integrity, stop leaks, and control groundwater.

Avanti International is a full-service provider and experienced producer of high-quality injection grouts, which include acrylic, polyurethane and Ultrafine cements, so the addition of an epoxy line was a natural extension. “We take recommendations from our customers seriously, so adding the AV-500 Epoxy line to our growing product offerings was an easy decision to make. If it makes our clients’ jobs easier and more cost-efficient, we are all ears to help them achieve their goals,” says Britt N. Babcock, PE, President of Avanti.

The AV-500 Epoxy line is a complete product offering that consists of the following:

AV-502 Injectable Bonding Epoxy Series –The AV-502 Series is a unique formula developed for structural concrete repair by crack injection, gravity feed or patching. It can be used as a liquid binder for sand, aggregate or any other mineral filler to patch or resurface damaged concrete slabs. This material may be used to repair masonry, wood, and other rigid construction materials. Available in low (LV), mid-range (MV) and high viscosity (HV) versions. The AV-502 Series meets or exceeds requirements of ASTM C 881 or AASHTO M-235 (Types I, Grade 2, Class C).

AV-522 Crack Sealing Paste – A two-component, non-sag structural epoxy, AV-522 is designed to offer exceptional mechanical strength in anchoring/bonding applications. Due to its high bond strength to concrete, it is ideal to use for anchoring threaded rod or rebar dowels. The consistency of Crack Sealing Paste is good for capping (sealing) for crack injection or general surface repairs. AV-522 meets or exceeds requirements of ASTM C 881 (Types I, II, IV, &V Grade 3, Class B & C).

AV-580 Joint Filler Epoxy – AV-580 has been specifically designed for filling sawcut control joints and contraction joints in concrete. AV-580 is a two-component, 100% solids, VOC-free, thermosetting epoxy system that cures to a semi-rigid resiliency which supports joint edges to prevent edge deterioration and concrete spalling. AV-580 bonds tightly to the sides of concrete joints, prevents contaminant and water penetration and delivers high wear resistance and durability.

AV-590 Joint Filler Polyurea – AV-590 has been specifically designed for filling sawcut control joints and contraction joints in concrete. AV-590 is a two-component, 100% solids, VOC-free, rapid setting, polyurea system that cures to a semi-rigid resiliency which supports joint edges to prevent edge deterioration and concrete spalling. AV-590 bonds tightly to the sides of concrete joints, prevents contaminant and water penetration and delivers high wear resistance and durability.

