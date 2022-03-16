Avanti International Launches Updated Website

Avanti International announced the recent launch of its new website – avantigrout.com. The redesign better incorporates the markets Avanti’s injection grout products serve and simplifies the look and feel to focus on what matters most – product knowledge and technical data. The primary goal was to create a sleeker and more polished, user-friendly design with a valuable collection of industry resources including animations, project case studies, white papers, product specifications, and more.

For those seeking information about Avanti and its injection grout product solutions, the site’s features are intended to be a comprehensive resource for contractors, engineers, project managers, and owners of all the markets our products serve.

“Avanti’s website has always been used as a tool for education – the website has a significant collection of collateral and content that is considered invaluable to our industry colleagues, friends, and clients. The new website’s design better organizes the information to help make informed product decisions, bid projects, and submit proposals. As Avanti and the world continues to grow and evolve, so too does our company brand and design. This new site has a very clean and efficient layout – simpler is better,” says Britt N. Babcock, president of Avanti.

Avanti International is a leading producer of injection grouts for municipal, industrial, and geotechnical applications used worldwide to stop water leaks stabilize soil and rock, and control groundwater permanently. Since its founding in 1978, Avanti continues to research, develop, and perfect new injection grouting solutions for the industries it serves.

