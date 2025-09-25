Tunnelling Association of Canada Launches New Mentorship Program

By Jim Rush September 25, 2025

The Tunnelling Association of Canada (TAC) has officially launched a pilot Mentorship Program aimed at strengthening professional ties within the Canadian tunnelling community.

Open to students, early-career professionals, and seasoned industry leaders. The initiative offers a structured platform for TAC members to connect, share knowledge, and support one another’s professional development.

Program’s Core Goals

  • Enhancing member connections across the TAC network
  • Providing accessible career guidance and support
  • Promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry
  • Cultivating a collaborative and supportive professional environment

Powered by PDL Mentoring, the platform will match mentors and mentees based on shared interests and areas of expertise. This enables focused and personalized conversations. The pilot phase will run for one year. During this period, TAC will evaluate participation, feedback, and overall impact to determine the program’s future direction.

TAC emphasizes that the program is designed to support career development. It should not be considered a source of technical training or mentorship.

Opportunities for Involvement

Participants will benefit in different ways:

  • Mentors will have the opportunity to give back to the tunnelling community by sharing their experience and helping to shape the next generation of professionals.
  • Mentees will gain valuable career insight, expand their networks, and learn directly from seasoned experts.

No matter your stage in the industry, the program offers a chance to learn, connect, and grow.

For more information, visit tunnelcanada.ca/mentorship.php.

Source: Tunnelling Association of Canada

