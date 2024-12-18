Avanti’s Aguilar Retires After 25 Years

By TBM Staff

Aguilar

After 25 years working devotedly at Avanti International, Frank Aguilar, Vice President of Operations, has retired as of December 17, 2024.

Aguilar began his career at Avanti in June 1999, joining under the leadership of industry pioneer David Magill. Over the years, he has held a variety of roles, including Inside Sales, Regional Sales Manager, Technical Product Manager, Vice President of Customer Service, and, most recently, Vice President of Operations. Throughout his tenure, Aguilar played a key role as a member of Avanti’s Leadership Team, contributing to the achievement of strategic operational objectives and day-to-day business operations. He also provided essential guidance and support, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of product performance and service.

Prior to Avanti, Aguilar was entrenched in the petroleum industry for 20 years with worldwide assignments in 58 different countries.

“On behalf of the team, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible contributions Frank has made during his 25-year career with Avanti. Frank’s dedication, hard work, and commitment have been an inspiration to all of us. While Frank will be missed, we are also thrilled for the adventures that await him and his family in his well-deserved retirement.” says Britt N. Babcock, PE, President of Avanti.

“It really seems like the other day that I started working at Avanti.” says Aguilar. “Twenty-five years has passed so quickly, and I am thankful to so many for helping me transition from the oil and gas industry into the grouting world. I am proud of all the successes the Avanti team has had over the years, but what I am most proud of is how we handle unforeseen situations – when things do not go as planned and how we work diligently together to provide solutions for our customers. My wife, Marla, and I are looking forward to traveling and staying busy with all our family in this next chapter!”

A celebratory luncheon was held at Avanti’s headquarters on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 with coworkers and Aguilar’s wife – Marla – to honor his commitment to Avanti and celebrate his new adventures ahead with family and friends.