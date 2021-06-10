Barbera Formally Inducted into the NASTT Hall of Fame

On March 30, 2021, Barbco Inc. James S. Barbera was posthumously inducted in the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) at the annual No-Dig Show in Orlando, Florida.

The NASTT Hall of Fame honors members who have made outstanding accomplishments and exceptional contributions to the advance of the North American trenchless industry and NASTT.

Winners of this accolade are former or current NASTT members who have been members for a minimum of 10 years and are age 50 or older. The winners have gone through extensive vetting process and are truly legends in the trenchless community.

Barbera was presented for induction by his wife, Frances, and their sons, Anthony, David, and James. The extended Barbera family was in attendance to honor the company patriarch.

Barbera was slated to be inducted in 2020 with his class in 2020; but the COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately postponed their induction to the prestigious NASTT HOF until spring 2021.