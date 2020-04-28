BASF Donates Hand Sanitizer to Fight COVID-19 in Ohio

BASF Corporation is providing the state of Ohio with 800 gallons of hand sanitizer manufactured at the company’s facility in Wyandotte, Michigan, free of charge. The sanitizing product will help meet the increased demands needed to safely combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we learned of the supply shortage of disinfectants in Ohio, we wanted to help,” said Daniel Proska, Vice President of Operations, BASF Care Chemicals, North America. “Ohio is home to nine BASF sites with more than 800 employees, so we are pleased our hand sanitizer will help the front-line workers fighting COVID-19 in our communities.”

/**** Advertisement ****/

BASF is temporarily producing hand sanitizer at its facilities in Wyandotte and Washington, New Jersey, and to date the company has made more than 9,500 gallons of hand sanitizer to donate in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Texas, Louisiana, Ohio and California.

In the past weeks, BASF has also donated other key supplies such as disinfectants, hand soap, masks, gloves and protective suits in communities across the U.S.

RELATED: Lone Star Funds to Acquire BASF’s Construction Chemicals Business