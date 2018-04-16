BASF Presents Fire-resistant Tail Sealant for Underground Construction

The fire-resistant grease MasterRoc TSG 800 is the latest innovation of the Master Builders Solutions product range from BASF for tunnel boring machines. The lower density product enables customers to reduce consumption. In addition, improved packaging allows for easier recycling. BASF’s Master Builders Solutions specialists will be presenting this and other solutions from its portfolio of innovative chemistry at this year’s World Tunnel Congress in Dubai from April 21-26, 2018, at booth 143/144.

“Our core business is providing chemistry and service for efficient underground excavation activities. By using MasterRoc TSG 800, our customers can improve both safety and cost-efficiency at the same time,” explains Wolfgang Aldrian, Head of Global Technical Management Underground Construction at BASF.

MasterRoc SLF 50, a new generation soil conditioning agent, has been specially designed to improve performance through the control of the soil during tunneling operations under challenging soil conditions. This soil conditioner creates a highly stable foam with superior half-life to maintain face pressure during operation and planned or unplanned stoppages. It can lessen power consumption through torque reduction, optimize soil extraction and can decrease wear to the cutterhead. MasterRoc SLF 50 was used successfully in one of the world’s largest diameter tunnels being built in Seattle.

BASF’s Construction Chemicals division offers advanced chemical solutions under the global umbrella brand Master Builders Solutions for the construction, maintenance, repair and renovation of structures. The brand is built on more than 100 years of experience in the construction industry.

