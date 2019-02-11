Bauer Joins HNTB as Western Tunnel Practice Operations Manager

Anthony Bauer, PE, joined HNTB Corp.‘s national tunnel group as national tunnel practice operations manager-West. He is based in Los Angeles and will support tunneling projects throughout the West Coast and nationally.

Bauer serves as an accomplished resource to the firm’s clients and projects across the nation. In his previous capacity, he served as the senior tunnel engineer for a hyperloop technology startup based in Los Angeles.

“Anthony excels in organizing design teams around innovative yet practical ideas while maintaining laser-focus on clients’ needs and the overall project goals,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB chair national tunnel practice, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “He is well-known in the industry as an effective and resourceful leader and we are pleased to welcome him to HNTB.”

The majority of Bauer’s experience is with conventional and mechanical tunneling methods for transportation projects in highly congested urban areas. His experience spans the entire project lifecycle — feasibility design, conceptual engineering, detailed design, construction and rehabilitation — and multiple contracting methods, including design-bid-build, design-build and public-private partnership.

Bauer’s high-profile, complex underground projects expertise includes working with clients such as Virgin Hyperloop One, California High-Speed Rail, London Underground, Sound Transit (Seattle), Maryland Transit Administration and others.

In 2014, Bauer founded the UCA Young Members as a standing committee of the Underground Construction Association of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration. The group focuses on the professional development and recruiting of engineers and construction professionals under the age of 35 to the underground construction industry. He also serves on the Transportation Research Board’s Tunnels and Underground Structures Committee.

Bauer earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He is a licensed professional engineer. In addition to the practical experience, he has published papers at the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association World Tunnel Congress, Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference and World Tunnel Congress.

