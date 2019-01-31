Boreas Tunnelling Moves into New Headquarters

Boreas Tunnelling, a full-service staffing agency based in the Netherlands, announced the move of its headquarters into a new building in Arkel, the Netherlands. Since the division’s launch in 2018, Boreas Tunnelling has experienced rapid growth, with offices in the Netherlands, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Nigeria and the UAE. The new office location offers larger premises to accommodate the growing team, as well as better accessibility for visiting customers.

The new Dutch headquarters not only houses the current team, but also offers room for future expansion. Additionally, its location at the junction of two major highways, crossing the North/South, East/West divide in the heart of the Netherlands, offers maximum accessibility for customers and clients across the country. The new building now also offers free, on-site parking.

The move was a logical next step, according to Operations Director, Pascal Bounin: “Thanks to the wealth of experience within our team, we hit the ground running and our agency moved quickly out of its start-up phase. It was therefore only a matter of time before we outgrew our previous office space. With this new, dedicated location for Boreas Tunnelling, our team can operate at maximum efficiency and our company is ready for future expansion.”

CEO, Harrie van der Steldt, concurs: “Our improved location enables customers and clients to reach us easily, with free parking right outside the door. We invite our customers and clients to come and visit our new office, where we can discuss business over a relaxed cup of coffee at our in-house Boreas Bar, or in the more private setting of one of our ‘Huiskamer’ meeting rooms.”

