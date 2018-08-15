Boreas Maritime Announces Launch of Tunnel Division

Boreas Maritime on Aug. 14 announced the launch of a new business division dedicated to providing solutions to the tunneling industry. Boreas Tunnelling, operating as a trade name under Dutch-entity Boreas Maritime BV, will specialize in providing staff and project management for tunnel projects around the world. The new division of Boreas Maritime will extend the company’s mission of providing best-in-class services into new markets outside of, and in addition to, its existing maritime business.

Boreas Tunnelling is a full-service staffing agency dedicated to solving challenges within the tunneling industry. From staffing to project management, payrolling to recruitment, the experienced team of industry experts are standing by 24/7 to provide support and solutions to customers.

The new division will be led by industry veteran Harrie van der Steldt. With more than 10 years of experience in the tunneling industry, Mr van der Steldt brings an inside knowledge of the unique challenges this industry faces.

“Our company values of being available 24/7 for our clients, combined with providing best-in-class staff solutions, enable us to build long-lasting and reliable partnerships with our clients,” states van der Steldt. “To this end, we are excited to extend our services into the tunneling industry, where we look forward to providing the same high level of service.”

From TBM assembly to horizontal directional drilling, microtunneling and blasting, Boreas Tunnelling can provide experienced international staff for the full range of positions in a tunneling project. Staff can be seconded on a project basis, or single and ad hoc basis, and provided as individual personnel or full project staffing.

