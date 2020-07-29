Lithos Engineering announced the addition of Richard (Bo) Botteicher, PE, to its team. Botteicher brings over 20 years of experience in the underground infrastructure industry including extensive trenchless new installation and rehabilitation projects for the water, wastewater, reclaimed water, stormwater, industrial and power markets. He has been involved with multiple historic projects related to horizontal directional drilling (HDD), sliplining, and pipe bursting across the United States.

Robin Dornfest, President of Lithos Engineering, said, “Bo is a fantastic addition to the Lithos team and with his experience in trenchless rehabilitation and new installations, he will allow us to expand to meet the needs of the ever growing rehabilitation market. We have known Bo for many years and always had great respect for his tireless work in the trenchless world and are extremely excited that he has chosen Lithos as his new home.”

Botteicher is a registered professional engineer and has worked both on the design and commercial sides of the underground construction industry. He started his career designing municipal underground infrastructure and facilities, including new installation and rehabilitation projects. He spent the last 14 years working for a specialty trenchless pipe supplier, with the last four years as the General Manager of that business. Botteicher is active with the North American Society for Trenchless Technologies (NASTT) and is a member of its Board of Directors.

“I want to thank Lithos for staying true to their growth mindset and entertaining the idea of adding me to their impressive group,” said Botteicher. “Working directly with the utilities, municipalities, contractors, engineers, and technology firms on the present and future challenges of the underground infrastructure industry is what I enjoy most – and I am looking forward to much more of this with the world-class Lithos Engineering team.”

Botteicher is is available at Bo@LIthosEng.com

