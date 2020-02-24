Lithos Engineering Adds 15 Years of Tunnel and Underground Experience

Lithos Engineering announced the addition of James Carroll, P.E., to its team. Carroll has over 15 years of tunnel and underground design and construction experience including numerous Combined Sewer Outfall (CSO) projects in the Midwest.

With a degree from the Colorado School of Mines, Carroll has been involved with multiple award-winning underground projects across the country. Through his career, he has filled the roll of project director, engineering manager, project manager, design lead and tunnel inspector for all manner of underground projects. He has participated in traditional design-bid-build projects, public-private partnerships (PPP), and contractor-led design-build projects for both new underground infrastructure and tunnel rehabilitation work.

When Carroll is not at work, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two small children. As an avid skier, Carroll is extremely proud of the fact that his son Jack just learned to ski from the top of the gondola to the base all on his own.

