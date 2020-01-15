Lithos Engineering Welcomes Myers

Lithos Engineering announced that Sarah Myers has joined the firm. Although new to Lithos, Myers is not new to the industry, the Denver Metro Area, or the Lithos team; several senior Lithos staff have worked closely with her for many years.

Myers holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from University of Missouri-Columbia in Civil Engineering and Geotechnical Engineering. Myers specializes in Geotechnical Engineering as it relates to tunnel and trenchless design, heavy civil design for water and wastewater treatment facilities and pipelines, slurry wall design, and construction management of tunnel and heavy civil projects. She has worked on many of the larger tunnel and trenchless projects in the Denver Metro Area and beyond and has gained valuable experience not only in the design aspects of our work but constructability. With over eight years of experience, Myers brings recognizable value to her clients and their projects through excellent communication and project management, prudent and detailed site investigations, constructible designs, and construction management.

When Myers is not at work, she enjoys spending time with her geologist husband and two-year-old son. She loves traveling to National Parks, hiking, camping, snowshoeing, and visiting family.

