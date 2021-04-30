Brain Industries Reaches Agreement with Strata Worldwide USA

Australian industrial manufacturer, Brain Industries, is making a big push into the North American, Central American and South American markets, signing an exclusive distribution agreement with Strata Worldwide USA for its, unique, air operated pumps.

The firm’s first US distribution agreement will see Strata market and sell Brain’s Airloader and Mudskipper pneumatic pumps to the mining, tunneling, and seaports markets.

Managing director, Gillian Summers, said the huge American market has the potential to double Brain’s pumps business.

Summers said initially the pumps will be designed, made, and exported from Newcastle. She said Brain may look at opening a pump manufacturing plant in the USA.

“There seems to be nothing like our pumps available for the US mining and tunneling sectors,” Summers said.

“Strata Worldwide knew of Brain’s manufacturing capability as we make its emergency refuge chambers for the Australian market,” she said.

“The interest from America in our products shows that the Hunter and Australia’s manufacturing sector is alive and well, and a vital part of the economy.”

General manager Strata Products USA, Josh Behling, said the joint venture makes a lot of sense and the products fit Strata’s geotech portfolio.

“Based on the quality and performance of Brain Industries’ pumps, we are excited to introduce them to our customers and others in the market,” Behling said.

The Airloader pumps handle just about any flowable material including sludge, or slurries with solids – even sand. Unlike conventional vacuum displacement pumps, Brain’s compressed air pumps combine high velocity suction airflow with a powerful vacuum. The pumps come in a range of sizes as either gravity discharge pumps or pressure discharge pumps. The Mudskipper pump is Brain’s smallest and most popular pump.

Summers said Brain’s pumps have no internal moving parts which makes them more reliable and longer lasting than some other pumps. She said pumps can be supplied in DNV GL compliant frames – important for the mining and tunneling sectors.

“Brain’s pumps are safe for pumping in hazardous areas and their low height makes them ideal for confined spaces,” she said. “With our genius Aussie made pumps, American customers will be able to pump the impossible.”

As well as pumps, Brain designs, manufacturers, repairs, and certifies a range of industrial equipment including conveyor pulleys, pulley lagging, conveyor dewatering systems, stonedusters, oil diffusing systems and polyurethane products for the Australian and international markets. The family-owned business is based in Newcastle, NSW.

Strata Worldwide is headquartered in the USA and has offices in South Africa and Australia. Established in 1992. it is a global provider of advanced safety and communication technologies that serve the underground and surface mining industries, tunneling construction operations, and oil and gas drill rigs. Strata USA is a leading supplier to mining and tunneling operations in North America. It has facilities in the East, Midwest, and West of the United States, as well as sales representatives in Canada and Mexico.

