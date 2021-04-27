Strata Worldwide, RE-Systems Sign Distributor Agreement

RE-Systems Group Americas and Strata Worldwide have signed a new distribution agreement naming Strata Worldwide the exclusive distributor of RE-Systems’ innovative Gel-Tech Polymer Rubber Gel waterproofing technology to the global tunneling and underground mining markets.

Gel-Tech Polymer Rubber Gel waterproofing systems is a proactive waterproofing membrane that can be spray-applied during construction or injected after construction, giving designers and contractors the flexibility of multiple application options. Because it does not require curing, with the gel remaining pliable and self-healing throughout its life, there are several end-result possibilities for application – up to and including its use as a component in a composite design, multi-layered structural lining.

During the patented injection process, the gel’s progress can be tracked, giving applicators the advantage of “viewing” the results of their efforts.

RE-Systems’ President and CEO John Huh states: “By establishing this relationship with Strata, which focuses every day on technologies for underground, we can exponentially broaden our accessibility to the markets, both from the technical service, and the marketing/sales perspectives. We will continue to work collaboratively going forward to bring unique waterproofing solutions to both industries during construction and in rehabilitation phases.”

“We’re excited to bring this technology to the global tunneling industry,” states Mike Rispin, Strata’s VP of Tunneling. “It is an innovative tool for contractors and designers alike.”

Josh Behling, General Manager for StrataGeotech, added: “Gel-Tech Polymer Rubber Gel complements our array of existing grouting and waterproofing technologies. We now have a comprehensive line of approaches and solutions to underground water challenges.”

RE-Systems Gel-Tech technologies have been utilized as successful waterproofing solutions in major underground infrastructure projects. The most notable projects include CalTrans – Presidio Parkway Tunnels – San Francisco; SFMTA – Central Subway Stations – San Francisco; TTC – Sheppard West Stations – Toronto, Canada; BART-Warm Springs Tunnel – Fremont, California; MBTA – Central Artery – Boston; and OCTranspo LRT Tunnel – Ottawa, Canada. With an extensive history and industry experience, Gel-Tech Polymer Rubber Gel waterproofing systems will continue to innovate and provide effective solutions to help projects and customers succeed.

