Breakthroughs in Tunnel Short Course: Call for Speakers

The annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course will take place September 12-14, 2022, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado. Course organizers are looking for speakers interested in discussing any of the following topics:

• Geotechnical Risk and Investigations

• Geotechnical Data and Baseline Reports

• Project Planning, Design and Execution

• Contracting and Project Delivery Options

• Project Risk Assessment and Mitigation

• NATM/SEM Design and Construction

• Hard Rock TBMs and Future Trends

• Slurry and EPB Shield TBMs and Applications

• Hybrid, Multi-Mode and Crossover TBMs

• Non-Continuous Pressurized Tunneling

• TBM Selection for Anticipated Ground Conditions

• TBM Design for Difficult Ground Excavation

• TBM Selection for High Water Pressures

• Pre-excavation Probing and Grouting

• Segmental Liner Design and Construction

• Segment Backfill Grouting Techniques

• Ground Dewatering and Freezing

• Tunnel Grouting Techniques and Applications

• Planning and Design for Super Large Diameter Tunnels

• Design and Construction Challenges for Large Tunnels

• Tunnel Instrumentation and Settlement Control

• Tunnel Process Control and Data Management

• Shaft and Portal Design and Construction

• Tunneling design and Challenges in Urban Areas

• Tunnel Construction Management

• Case Histories of Challenging Projects

• Claims and Disputes Resolution

If you are interested in speaking, please contact Levent Ozdemir at lozdemir1977@aol.com with a topic of interest. For more information about the course, click here. Registration for the course will be open soon.

