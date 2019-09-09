Brierley Associates Announces Opening of Northborough (MA) Office

/**** Advertisement ****/

Located at 44 Bearfoot Rd., Suite 100B, Northborough, MA 01532 is Brierley Associates‘ second Boston area office and is managed by Dr. Don Wotring. With more than 20 years of domestic and international experience as a Project Manager and Tunnel Engineer, Dr. Wotring is a welcome addition to Brierley Associates. His experience includes tunnels and underground structures for transportation and water/wastewater facilities, as well as other geotechnical and structural underground construction projects

Jeffery Derosier, CADD Manager, is also located in the Northborough office. Derosier has more than 30 years of progressive CADD and complex design package preparation for surface and underground heavy civil projects. Additionally, Geologist James Duffy has relocated from the office in Cambridge, MA, to Northborough.

RELATED: Brierley Associates Welcomes Ewais, Crockford