Brierley Associates Welcomes Ewais, Crockford

Brierley Associates announced the additions of Amr Ewais and Anna Crockford to its staff.

Ewais is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and has more than 14 years of experience in geotechnical, geoenvironmental and structural engineering. He joined Brierley from the University of California Berkeley where he worked as a research associate for two years. Ewais earned his PhD in geotechnical and geoenvironmental engineering from Queens University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He earned his M.Sc. in tunneling and B.Sc. in civil engineering from Ain-Shams University, Cairo, Egypt.

Ewais has authored or co-authored 15 industry papers on the use and characteristics of HDPE geomembranes. His geotechnical engineering expertise ranges from: infrastructure monitoring (using fiber optics), post-grouted shafts, contaminant transport, slope stability; and, structural analysis and design.

Crockford has eight years of geological engineering experience, primarily with mine design and is a registered Professional Engineer in the Provinces of Ontario and Alberta. She has worked on a wide variety of geotechnical engineering problems in the mining sector (underground and open pit) and heavy civil project including dams, foundations and tunnels.

Crockford has expertise in rock mechanics, excavation and support design, 2D and 3D numerical modeling of geomaterials, natural and engineered slopes, and underground excavations. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering and Master of Applied Science in Geomechanical Engineering from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. She has authored and co-authored a dozen industry papers and presentations on geomechanics, rock support and tunneling.

Both Ewais and Crockford will be based in firm’s Denver office.

