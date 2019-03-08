Brierley Associates Welcomes New Hires

Brierley Associates has announced the addition of new staff to its offices in Utah and Denver.

Tanner Brown and Sriram Sekar have joined our BIM team led by Jake Koeliker. Tanner recently graduated from the University of Utah with BS in Civil Engineering. He worked with Brierley as an intern over the summer of 2017. Sekar recently earned his MS in Construction Management from the University of Houston and holds an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, India. While pursuing his masters, he started working with the university as a BIM Modeler in the Facilities Planning & Construction Department.

William Shannon has joined the Denver office as a GIS and Civil 3D specialist. He earned a BS in Geographic Information Science from Texas State University and an AA degree in Geography from Austin Community College. Prior to joining Brierley Associates, Shannon worked at a well-known provider of wireless critical systems and a Texas regional environmental consultancy. Currently, he is in pursuit of his Geographic Information Systems Professional/Land Surveyor in Training certification.

