Brierley Associates Welcomes Ball

Brierley Associates announced the addition of Rory Ball, who will lead the firm’s new Cleveland, Ohio, office as part of its Midwest expansion strategy. Ball has more than 14 years of domestic and international experience as a Project Leader and Tunnel Engineer.

Ball earned his BS and MS Degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, where he focused on Geotechnical and Structural Engineering, and graduated Summa Cum Laude with James Scholar Honors. Ball excels at leading office and field teams, identifying and proactively addressing project risks, and delivering world-class engineering solutions to public and private clients. His North American and Pacific Rim tunnel experience encompasses subsurface conditions ranging from soft mud to extremely abrasive soil with abundant cobbles and boulders, to glacial till, to a variety of hard rock types. Serving as resident engineer, design lead and technical reviewer on a diverse portfolio of projects, Ball adeptly identifies solutions to provide cost-effective and efficient designs for complex heavy civil and tunneling challenges.

President and CEO, Dr. A.J. McGinn notes: “Adding Rory’s technical skill sets, industry experience and contacts, energy and enthusiasm for the work we do is a huge opportunity for Brierley Associates. We have admired his accomplishments in Cleveland and are now extremely happy and proud to have him as the newest member of the Brierley family. Rory will lead our Ohio operations, and continue our long history of delivering intrinsic, recognizable value by focusing on constructability, efficiency and practicality to Create Space Underground.”

The office location is: 7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Suite 110, Independence, OH 44131. Phone: 216.282.8330. Email: rball@brierleyassociates.com.

