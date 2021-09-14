Brierley Associates’ Michel, Clay Earn Licensure

Eric Michel of Brierley Associates‘ Moraga, California, office earned his Structural Engineer’s License in California. To become a California SE, one must first hold a Civil Engineer’s license and show significant experience as a structural engineer, as verified by several professional California SE references. Applicants must also pass an 8-hour exam that addresses typical structural engineering building and bridge problems, plus a second 8-hour exam that covers mainly lateral and vertical loads from earthquakes and wind. Michel has 11 years of experience designing excavation shoring, pile foundations, and various contractor support functions including concrete formwork and temporary loading on structures. His experience with excavation shoring includes cantilevered, braced, and tiedback piles, soil nail walls, underpinning, secant pile walls, and diaphragm walls.

Melody Clay of Brierley’s Denver, Colorado, office has earned her Professional Engineers license in the State of Colorado. Clay has an MS in Underground Construction and Tunneling, and a BS in Civil Engineering from Colorado School of Mines. She has worked on a variety of projects spanning from general geotechnical investigations to tunneling and abandoned mine land rehabilitation.

