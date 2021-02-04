Broadway Subway Update: Demolition Work Begins as Project Gets Underway

Progress to prepare sites for the Broadway Subway Project is underway in Vancouver. When completed in 2025, this project will provide fast and frequent SkyTrain service to B.C.’s second-largest jobs center, health-care services, an emerging innovation and research hub, and growing residential communities.

Some building demolition is necessary to construct six new station entrances and create laydown areas that will be used as work staging and storage. This will help keep construction activity off Broadway and adjacent streets as much as possible, mitigating disruption and managing safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“The Broadway Subway Project will transform transit in one of the most active areas in Vancouver, and we share in the excitement about the project,” said Carlos Planelles, Managing Director of ACCIONA North America. “We are working closely with the City and the Province, to limit disruption.”

The first buildings slated for removal are on the 100 block of East Broadway and 2500 block of Main Street for the future Mount Pleasant Station.

Major works will start this spring. Upcoming construction activities will include the tunnel portal and elevated guideway near Great Northern Way, with tunneling to begin in 2022.

“We’re excited to see work on the Broadway Subway Project getting underway,” said Planelles. “ACCIONA has worked on transit projects around the globe, delivering sustainable transportation solutions from Norway to Ecuador. As the North American team, we’re looking forward to bringing this expertise to our home here in Vancouver.”

The Broadway Subway Project Corporation is committed to safety and COVID-19 protocols while undertaking construction activities and is following the latest guidance from the provincial health officer and WorkSafeBC.

RELATED: ACCIONA Signs Contract to Build Vancouver Broadway Subway Project