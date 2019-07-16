Brokk Appoints First Business Development Manager

Brokk, a leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, appointed Jeff Keeling as its first business development manager. Keeling transitioned from the role of Brokk’s midwestern regional sales manager to the new position earlier this year.

He works closely with regional sales managers to develop and grow the Brokk brand in key segments across the United States and Canada. He is also responsible for educational initiatives aimed at helping customers maximize their Brokk machines’ potential.

Brokk’s continued growth in North America is thanks in large part to our team of dedicated, knowledgeable professionals,” said Peter Bigwood, Brokk vice president of sales and marketing. “For six years, Jeff has fostered relationships with customers in the Midwest, helping Brokk grow into new markets and territories. Now, we are excited to have his energy and industry experience to provide support for our customers and sales team on a national scale.”

In addition to his six years at Brokk, Keeling has a lifetime of experience in the concrete cutting and construction industry, including experience with Husqvarna, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Hilti. He served as executive vice president for Magnum Diamond & Machinery, his family-owned concrete saw and diamond blade manufacturing business, where he gained an in-depth understanding of the concrete cutting and demolition industry.

After the family manufacturing business was sold to DIMAS, now Husqvarna, Keeling worked with his father in their own heavy equipment sales business, Precision Demolition. It was there that Keeling was first exposed to Brokk machines, serving as a distributor of the equipment. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Personnel Administration from the University of Kansas.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share the power of Brokk demolition robots with a larger audience,” Keeling said. “I have always enjoyed the diversity of projects I’m exposed to working with Brokk — one day it’s a steel mill or foundry; the next a mine or chimney stack tear-down. As business development manager, I get to see how people use Brokk machines all over the country. I’m also excited to help support Brokk customers across the country and build customer relationships.”

Keeling resides in Olathe, Kansas, with his family.

