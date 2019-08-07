Brokk Hires Central Canada Regional Sales Manager

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, hired John-Paul Duquette as regional sales manager for central Canada. Duquette manages sales for Brokk robotic demolition machines and provides support for new and existing customers throughout Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

“Throughout North America, construction and demolition contractors are realizing the potential of Brokk machines in a variety of industries and applications,” said Peter Bigwood, Brokk vice president of sales and marketing. “To ensure these customers have the support and service they need, Brokk has been working to grow our knowledgeable and experienced staff by adding individuals like John-Paul. His technical background, in addition to his sales experience, make him a valuable asset to our Canadian team.”

/**** Advertisement ****/

Duquette joins Brokk with 20 years of experience in equipment service, sales and management. He received certification as an automotive and heavy truck technician from Conestoga College before joining Hewitt Material Handling, a comprehensive lift truck dealership. During his decade at Hewitt, he returned to Conestoga College to complete the Ontario Management Development Program. Most recently he spent nine years at Liftow Limited, another full-service lift truck dealership operating across southern Ontario. At Liftow Limited he worked first as a customer service manager and transitioned into the manager of the new business development sales team.

“Connecting customers with the right equipment has always been important to me,” Duquette said. “Especially when that means building relationships and developing new markets. Brokk machines offer an innovative solution for increased efficiency and jobsite safety. I’m excited to join the Brokk team and connect Canadian contractors to the machines that will open up new markets and opportunities for their businesses.”

Duquette resides in St. Agatha, Ontario with his family.

RELATED: Brokk Opens New Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri