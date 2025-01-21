Brokk Inc. Named North American Distributor for Darda

By TBM Staff

Brokk Inc., the North American distributor for Brokk demolition robots and Aquajet Hydrodemolition equipment, has been named the North American distributor for Darda, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic splitters and compact attachments, including concrete crushers, shears, multi-cutters and tank cutters. Darda, like Brokk and Aquajet, is owned by the Brokk Group, a global leader in advanced demolition equipment.

As the North American distributor, Brokk Inc. will be focused on building a Darda dealer network in North America and spreading awareness of the comprehensive range of products among end users in construction, demolition, mining and tunneling industries.

“We’ve long been champions of the Darda brand,” said Jeff Keeling, vice president for sales and marketing at Brokk Inc. “Not only are we both part of the Brokk family, we have also paired Darda attachments with Brokk robots for decades. Now with the full range of Darda products, we’ll be able to reach an even larger audience with these high-quality, high-performance products.”

Darda, located in Blumberg, Germany, got its start in 1958 by producing simple splitting machines for the natural stone industry. A decade later, the company’s innovative hydraulic rock and concrete splitter revolutionized the demolition industry. By the late 1990s, Darda had evolved into producing carrier-operated attachments for compact machines, such as mini excavators and demolition robots. Darda became part of the Brokk Group in 2006 and has dealers around the world.

Brokk Inc. was established in 2000 in Monroe, Washington, to sell and service Brokk products in North America. Over the last 25 years, the company has built a sales force located throughout the United States and Canada and sold more than 2,000 Brokk machines. In 2017, Brokk Inc. became an Aquajet distributor, expanding its demolition solutions by offering Hydrodemolition equipment for concrete removal. Known for outstanding service and support, Brokk Inc. has opened service centers in Stanhope, New Jersey; St. Joseph, Missouri; and most recently, Hamilton, Ontario.

“This is a strong partnership that will greatly benefit our customers in North America,” said Bernd Ströbele, Darda sales director. “Brokk Inc. is perfectly positioned to develop a robust distribution network for Darda products while promoting the full range of attachments and handheld tools.”