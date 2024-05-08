Brokk Opens Distribution Center in Canada

By TBM Staff

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, recently opened a distribution center in Hamilton, Ontario. While Brokk has had a sales presence in Canada for more than 30 years, the new facility marks an expansion of its network. The new location will be run by Jim Bennett, who joined the Brokk team in Canada as warehouse and logistics manager. Bennett’s responsibilities include managing product and assisting customers and regional sales managers by providing parts support throughout Canada.

Bennett

The new 4,000-foot Canadian distribution facility will house the full line of demolition machines with attachments as well as Aquajet Hydrodemolition robots and parts inventory for both brands. The new center will also offer Brokk and Aquajet demonstrations. Canadian customers now have access to a in-country distribution center and no longer have to wait for equipment to go through customs from the United States.

“Adding a distribution center gets us closer to our Canadian customers and generally streamlines the ordering and shipping process,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk, Inc. “We’re all excited to see what Jim will make of the facility and how it will help our customers in the Toronto area and beyond. He has a wealth of warehouse management experience and will closely monitor demand for Brokk and Aquajet products to ensure optimal stock.”

Bennett has more than 30 years of warehouse and logistics experience within the auto and construction sectors. He started working as a warehouse manager before working his way up to operations supervisor. His last two positions have been as a warehouse manager and warehouse supervisor before transitioning to his current role with Brokk.

“My whole career has been customer driven, and that’s what’s so exciting about this role,” Bennett said. “My vision aligns with Brokk’s. The new facility will help meet our goal of providing Canadian customers with machines and parts from both Brokk and Aquajet.”

The Brokk Inc. North American Headquarters is located in Monroe, Washington, and serves as the administrative offices, parts warehouse, mechanical training facility and troubleshooting center. Brokk also has an East Coast Service Center in Stanhope, New Jersey, and a Midwest Service Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.