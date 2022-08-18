Brokk Welcomes Western Canada Sales Manager

Brokk, a leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, is growing in Canada and recently named Troy Steele regional sales manager for the western region of the country. Steele has 16 years of experience in equipment sales and will serve Brokk customers across all industries, including demolition, construction, mining, cement, metal processing and tunneling. He will also serve Aquajet Hydrodemolition customers in Western Canada.

“The time is right to expand the Brokk and Aquajet team in Canada, and Troy has the experience to hit the ground running. With his previous work in cutting, coring and demolition, he provides strong insight to help contractors and plants find solutions to their most pressing challenges,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “He also brings great energy to his position with his passion for being out in the field and working hands-on with customers.”

Before joining Brokk, Steele served as national sales manager for Cyclone Diamond Products where he was responsible for all sales and leading the sales team in Canada. His other past positions include manager of business development for Champion Group, district manager for Wacker Neuson and account manager for Hilti Canada.

“Brokk is the leader in demolition robots, and I’m proud to be part of the team. It’s great to be able to provide assistance to clients in familiar industries,” Steele said. “We work hard to bring creative, innovative solutions to a variety of industries. I’m looking forward to promoting efficiency and safety on the jobsite for contractors throughout the area.”

Steele earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a finance and economics concentration, from University College of Cape Breton. He lives in Calgary, Alberta.