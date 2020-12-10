Caterpillar to Showcase Mining Technology at CES

For the first time ever, Caterpillar Inc. will showcase its mining offerings at CES (Consumer Electronics Show). But it won’t be trucks, dozers and mining shovels that take center stage. It will be the mining technologies that are helping Caterpillar customers take the productivity and safety of their operations to unprecedented levels.

CES is billed as a proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Traditionally held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, CES 2021 will be an all-virtual event presented in an online format from Jan. 11-14, 2021.

“People may ask why a manufacturing company like Caterpillar has decided to participate in CES,” said Denise Johnson, Group President, Resource Industries. “The real question is ‘why not?’ We’re proud of our reputation for building some of the biggest, most productive machines in the world. But the technology that goes along with those machines is built by Caterpillar, too.”

Caterpillar has been investing in the development of best-in-class mining technology solutions for more than 30 years, developing the building-block offerings that surface and underground mines use every day to improve consistency and efficiency, enable safer operations and reduce overall operating costs.

These building blocks combine to deliver the ultimate autonomous mining performance. The company’s first research into autonomous vehicles beginning in the 1980s, with prototype autonomous Cat® trucks running in a quarry as early as the 1990s. The first official MineStar Command for hauling site began operating in 2013 and today Caterpillar has more than 350 trucks operating 24/7 on 3 continents. These trucks have traveled more than 90 million kilometers and moved more than 2.5 billion tonnes of material — all without a single lost-time injury.

“The CES show is filled with innovators who are always looking for the next technology breakthrough,” said Johnson. “We’re proud to be on that journey, too. But while we continue to innovate for the future, the technologies Caterpillar has developed are doing real work and delivering real results to our mining customers every day.”

Opportunities for Growth

Beyond showcasing its broad portfolio of Cat MineStar technology solutions, Caterpillar’s participation in CES is also an opportunity to connect with new business partners. The company follows a technology development strategy that leverages existing solutions and builds partnerships with other best-in-class technology providers.

“When we combine our efforts, we’re able to more quickly develop and produce the technologies our customers need,” said Johnson.

CES also provides Caterpillar an opportunity to attract more talented people to its technology team. “We are committed to making investments in technology research and development,” said Johnson. “We need the best and the brightest engineers, developers and tech experts to help us turn those investments into solutions for our customers.”

The Caterpillar CES Experience

The Caterpillar CES experience is designed to introduce a new audience to the importance of mining, the extreme conditions in which mining companies operate, and the advanced technologies Caterpillar provides to help make those operations safer, more efficient and more productive.

The virtual showcase will include:

Product demonstrations that highlight manned and unmanned solutions for surface operations, as well as a suite of underground technology offerings.

Real examples of Cat technology at work — from an autonomous haulage solution operating in extreme conditions in Canada to game-changing tracking technology in use at a mine operating miles below ground in Australia.

An overview of the Cat technology story, including insight into how delivering autonomy in the mining industry is different than automotive and other industries traditionally present at CES.

In addition, Caterpillar has been invited to participate in a moderated panel discussion entitled “Autonomous Transportation Moves Beyond the Vehicle.” The panel is part of a robust program of conferences and keynote speeches that deliver groundbreaking announcements and provide industry insights from the world’s technology leaders.

“We’re proud to be participating in CES and sharing our solutions with a new audience,” said Johnson. “The advancements we’re making at Caterpillar are making a difference not only to our customers in the mining industry, but to many other industries, as well. There’s still so much left to discover. We’re excited to be at the forefront.”

